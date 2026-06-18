WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, June 18, 2026

— General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer was suspended from her office by a panel of judges Wednesday, two days after her arraignment in federal court on corruption charges.

— Shelby County residents will get free admission to the future Memphis Art Museum Downtown in perpetuity.

— Amazon officials on Tuesday said the company will soon launch aerial drone delivery of packages in the Mid-South.

— University of Memphis Athletic Director Ed Scott said that renovations to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will be completed on budget and in time for the Tigers first game against Arkansas State on September 5.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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