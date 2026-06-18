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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, June 18, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 18, 2026 at 7:03 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer was suspended from her office by a panel of judges Wednesday, two days after her arraignment in federal court on corruption charges.

— Shelby County residents will get free admission to the future Memphis Art Museum Downtown in perpetuity.

— Amazon officials on Tuesday said the company will soon launch aerial drone delivery of packages in the Mid-South.

— University of Memphis Athletic Director Ed Scott said that renovations to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will be completed on budget and in time for the Tigers first game against Arkansas State on September 5.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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