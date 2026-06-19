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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, June 19, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 19, 2026 at 6:57 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— The new state takeover board for Memphis-Shelby County Schools had its first meeting in Nashville.

— The Memphis Fire Fighters Association is building a new space near Carvana Tower at 7180 Appling Farms Parkway.

— More than 14,000 people, including alumni of Fisk University in Nashville, have voiced concerns about a proposed data center on campus.

— The remaining schedule for Memphis FC will be televised on Action News 5.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom