WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, June 19, 2026

— The new state takeover board for Memphis-Shelby County Schools had its first meeting in Nashville.

— The Memphis Fire Fighters Association is building a new space near Carvana Tower at 7180 Appling Farms Parkway.

— More than 14,000 people, including alumni of Fisk University in Nashville, have voiced concerns about a proposed data center on campus.

— The remaining schedule for Memphis FC will be televised on Action News 5.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker