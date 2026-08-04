WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, August 4, 2026

— Tennessee is one of five Republican-led states now under consideration to store the nation’s nuclear waste.

— SpaceXAI now has a clear regulatory roadmap for retiring the nearly 70 natural gas turbines it operates without air emissions permits in Southaven.

— The restaurant group behind Tekila Modern Mexican is selling its Midtown location, the former Nineteenth Century Club.

— A California-based hot chicken franchise, Dave’s Hot Chicken, is coming into Poplar Plaza and leasing part of the former Spin Street Record store.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker