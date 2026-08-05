WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, August 5, 2026

— Ahead of tomorrow’s Election Day, the Shelby County Election Commission is rechecking its voting machines.

— School restarted Monday, but not much has happened with the MSCS state takeover.

— Trolleys could return to Main Street this fall.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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