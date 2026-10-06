WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, October 6, 2026

— Republican US Senator Marsha Blackburn, frontrunner to replace Gov. Bill Lee, has refused to debate her opponents in the governor’s race. So Democrat Jeri Green has started hosting debates against an empty podium.

— John Doyle, former head of the Memphis Rock and Soul Museum, will return to Memphis in May International Festival as the Vice President of Programming.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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