Arts Agenda: Exploring the different moods, shapes, and dimensions of music
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
in the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis | Onstage through November 22
"As long-buried secrets surface and family ties are tested, the community must confront its own deep-seated prejudices. Deeply human, Byhalia, Mississippi is a powerful exploration of what happens when the truth becomes impossible to ignore."
Checking on the Arts: Evan Linder joins Kacky Walton to discuss the play.
"As long-buried secrets surface and family ties are tested, the community must confront its own deep-seated prejudices. Deeply human, Byhalia, Mississippi is a powerful exploration of what happens when the truth becomes impossible to ignore."
Checking on the Arts: Evan Linder joins Kacky Walton to discuss the play.
at Gattas Plaza | Open November 20 through Christmas Eve
"This year MAC celebrates their 20th year as a nonprofit organization and nearly 35 years since the group was founded! The market features work by 40 different artists across a variety of mediums, from painting to pottery to fabric arts, glasswork, jewelry, mosaics and beyond!"
"This year MAC celebrates their 20th year as a nonprofit organization and nearly 35 years since the group was founded! The market features work by 40 different artists across a variety of mediums, from painting to pottery to fabric arts, glasswork, jewelry, mosaics and beyond!"
on the University of Memphis Mainstage | November 20 - 22
"An evening-length dance work showcasing the remarkable talents of faculty choreographers, guest artists, and student performers. Continuum will take audiences on a moving exploration of the theme of time as the fourth dimension, or spacetime, capturing the moments which occur between two points in time through innovative choreography and storytelling."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with University of Memphis Head of Dance Rachael Arnwine about the unique production.
"An evening-length dance work showcasing the remarkable talents of faculty choreographers, guest artists, and student performers. Continuum will take audiences on a moving exploration of the theme of time as the fourth dimension, or spacetime, capturing the moments which occur between two points in time through innovative choreography and storytelling."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with University of Memphis Head of Dance Rachael Arnwine about the unique production.
at GPAC | Saturday, November 21 & Sunday, November 22
"Inspired by Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker and set on Memphis' iconic Beale Street, this supercharged production brings together hip-hop, Memphis Jookin, flamenco, and West African dance and drumming. The Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Memphis Jazz Workshop breathe life into classics from iconic artists Duke Ellington and Booker T. and the MG's, alongside a remixed Tchaikovsky score."
"Inspired by Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker and set on Memphis' iconic Beale Street, this supercharged production brings together hip-hop, Memphis Jookin, flamenco, and West African dance and drumming. The Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Memphis Jazz Workshop breathe life into classics from iconic artists Duke Ellington and Booker T. and the MG's, alongside a remixed Tchaikovsky score."
at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Friday, November 20 | 7:30 PM
"Experience the vibrant spirit of Latin America through an intimate evening of piano trio chamber music filled with rhythm, passion and beauty. From lively dances and expressive melodies to the unmistakable energy of tango, be transported through the many moods of Latin American music."
"Experience the vibrant spirit of Latin America through an intimate evening of piano trio chamber music filled with rhythm, passion and beauty. From lively dances and expressive melodies to the unmistakable energy of tango, be transported through the many moods of Latin American music."
at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library | Saturday, November 21 | 11:00 Am - 12:30 PM
"The Memphis Public Library's Teen Arts Fest is back! We’re bringing together the best teen talent in the city for a full day of art, music, and pure vibes."
"The Memphis Public Library's Teen Arts Fest is back! We’re bringing together the best teen talent in the city for a full day of art, music, and pure vibes."
at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library | Tuesday, November 24 | 1:00 - 2:00 PM
"November is National Native American Heritage Month, and we’re celebrating by meeting Lloyd Kiva New, a Cherokee artist who made bold, colorful designs and wasn’t afraid to try new things! Tweens (ages 8-12) will check out some of his amazing collage art, then become the artists."
"November is National Native American Heritage Month, and we’re celebrating by meeting Lloyd Kiva New, a Cherokee artist who made bold, colorful designs and wasn’t afraid to try new things! Tweens (ages 8-12) will check out some of his amazing collage art, then become the artists."