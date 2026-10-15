WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 15, 2026

— The University of Memphis’ Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law is marking the highest rate of students who passed the Tennessee bar on their first attempt since 2013.

— Millington’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen have approved a six-month moratorium on new applications for data centers.

— A new report by the Sierra Club shows that Tennessee still leans too heavily on fossil fuels for energy production.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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