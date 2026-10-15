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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 15, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:51 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— The University of Memphis’ Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law is marking the highest rate of students who passed the Tennessee bar on their first attempt since 2013.

— Millington’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen have approved a six-month moratorium on new applications for data centers.

— A new report by the Sierra Club shows that Tennessee still leans too heavily on fossil fuels for energy production.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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