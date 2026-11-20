— SpaceXAI has recently acquired more Mid-South property, this time in Whitehaven.

— Ducks Unlimited, the Memphis-based conservation nonprofit, has received a $750,000 grant from Google, which is building a data center in West Memphis.

— The entertainment publication Deadline reports that a future biopic will focus on the life of journalist and civil rights icon Ida B. Wells.

— The Memphis Zoo is sending away its remaining bonobos, the endangered great apes that are native to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker