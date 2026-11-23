— Space XAI is once again promising to build a wastewater-treatment facility for industrial cooling after previous plans were delayed indefinitely as the company focused on data center projects.

— More than a dozen Memphis-area KFC restaurants could close after a Texas-based franchisee filed for bankruptcy.

— More than a billion dollars spent on deporting immigrants could have gone to hiring more teachers and nurses in Mississippi, say policy experts.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker