Arts Agenda: Junk, journals, jazz and a jubilee

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Junk Journal Jam with Like Really Creative at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Thursday, August 14 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"Bring your favorite journal, rummage through vintage magazines and rare ephemera, choose your favorite art supplies, and create as many mixed-media collages as you'd like within your journal—all while vibing out to tunes from DJ Brilli with a community full of creatives."

FUBU x Memphis Urban Fashion Week (MUFW) 2025 Fashion Show at The Cadre Building

Friday, August 15 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

"The first Memphis Urban Fashion Week hosted by Prep Curry. Doors open at 6:30, show starts a 7pm. A percentage of proceeds will be donated St. Jude, in partnership with the organization."

CREATE | CREA at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Open through September 21 | Details

"CREATE | CREA celebrates the joy of making by offering tools, materials, and inspiration to explore art and design in imaginative ways. Whether you're crafting your own masterpiece or collaborating with others, just bring your curiosity and a willingness to try something new."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon Assistant Curator Christan Allen about this exciting new hands-on space.

UNAPOLOGETIC.10 at Memphis Made at The Ravine

Saturday, August 16 | 5:00 - 10:00 PM | Event Details

"Join us as UNAPOLOGETIC. celebrates ten years of turning vision into movement. This is more than a celebration. It is collection of live performances that tell the story of who we are and how we built it; boldly, independently, and without compromise. No blueprint, just authenticity. Where vulnerability becomes art and weird becomes genius.”

Jubilee at Hattiloo Theatre

On stage through August 24 | Details

"A soul stirring musical tribute to the legendary Fisk Jubilee Singers...Featuring more than 30 powerful spirituals, JUBILEE celebrates Black resilience, cultural pride, and the unshakable power of song."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with director Tekay King and actor-singers Jamille Hunter and Justin Allen Tate about this powerful musical.

Soulful Sounds in Memphis Presented by Acute Inflections at Smooth Living

Sunday, August 17 | 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM | Details

"As seen on HBO and Amazon, this NYC-based Jazzy R&B duo delivers a sound fans of Erykah Badu and Billie Holiday will adore, with a fresh twist of timeless soul and modern charm....Tucked away in Whitehaven near the iconic Graceland, this cozy lounge serves up soulful bites and smooth vibes in the perfect setting for a Harlem Nights-inspired evening filled with music, storytelling, and elegance!"