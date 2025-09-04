Arts Agenda: A celebration of Memphis art and artists

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Memphis Legend: Joyce Cobb at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Thursday, September 4 | 6:00 - 7:30 PM | Event Details

"Hailed by B.B. King as "a people's entertainer," Joyce has spent decades weaving powerful narratives through her music, and now she'll light up the stage at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art with an evening of song and story."

The Orchestra Unplugged: Brahms Symphony No. 1 at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education

Thursday, September 4 | 7:30 PM | Details

"Experience the power and passion of Brahms’ long-awaited First Symphony—an epic work years in the making. Music Director Robert Moody explores how Brahms wrestled with Beethoven’s legacy to create a bold, heartfelt masterpiece that stands tall in its own right."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Moody about this behind-the-scenes look at Brahms' Symphony No. 1.

Dance In 30 at Ballet Memphis

Friday, September 5 & Saturday, September 6 | 6:00 - 7:00 PM | Details

"Designed to be brief, entertaining, and informative, Dance In 30 is 30 minutes of dance paired with 30 minutes of conversation — a perfect informal season kickoff before our mainstage shows begin! This DI30 features excerpts from August Bournonville’s signature work Napoli (1842), which tells the story of an Italian girl and the fisherman who hopes to marry her."

Granted Time Exhibit Closing Reception & Artist Talk at ARTSmemphis

Saturday, September 6 | 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

"Join us for an opportunity to celebrate, view and purchase works the Granted Time exhibit, featuring ARTSassist grantees, curated by Brittney Boyd Bullock.

During the event, hear from ARTSassist grantees on their work and how ARTSmemphis grant funding has fueled their creativity."

30th Anniversary Celebration at TheatreWorks @ The Square

Saturday, September 6 | 12:00 - 10:30 PM | Event Details

"TheatreWorks is celebrating 30 years in Overton Square with a day-long open house and reunion. Come check in with your favorite companies, participate in workshops and classes, put your name on a seat, and help support three decades of independent theater in Memphis."

Light As Air | Closing Reception + In-Gallery Artist Talk at Metal Museum

Sunday, September 7 | 3:00 - 5:00 PM | Event Details

"Join us for an afternoon Closing Reception of Light As Air. Enjoy light refreshments and an in-gallery artist talk, while viewing the show one last time! The artist speaking will be William Cannings - Associate Professor of Sculpture, Texas Tech University."