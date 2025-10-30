Arts Agenda: Not everything is ghosts and goblins
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at First Baptist Church Memphis | Thursday, October 30 | 7:30 PM
"The anniversary performance will feature the Faure Requiem performed by the Full Chorus and Byrd Mass for Five Voices featuring the Chamber Chorus. It promises to be a night of unforgettable music and celebration of the community and talent that have made the Memphis Symphony Chorus a cornerstone of Memphis' vibrant arts scene."
at Hattiloo Theatre | Opens Friday, October 31 | On stage through November 9
"Alex the lion rules as king of the urban jungle and is the star attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, and Gloria the hippo, have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity, admired by the public and treated to regular meals. Marty’s curiosity, however, soon gets the better of him, and with the help of some clever penguins, he makes his escape to explore the world beyond the zoo."
at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Saturday, November 1 | 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM
"Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, along with the Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, invites you and your family to honor your ancestors and celebrate the cycle of life and death.
The festival at the Brooks will offer art-making activities, face painting, music, costumed performers, dance performances, and more!"
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Monica Sanchez, Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, and Kathy Dumlao, Director of Education at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art.
at Sheet Cake Gallery | Opens Saturday, October 4 | 5:00 - 7:30 PM | On view through November 8
"Mystical yet grounded in the natural world, David Onri Anderson’s paintings are rooted in an intuitive and deeply personal practice of communing with angels, spirits and the environment around him. Fruits, insects, flora, and fauna are depicted alongside ethereal figures that Anderson lovingly refers to as Interdimensional Beings, forming his own mythologies through interlinking works."
at Germantown Performing Arts Center | Saturday, November 1 | 8:00 PM
"Since the project’s start in 1999, Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) has helped establish classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music while scoring unforgettable film and TV moments and providing countless listeners with the tools necessary to soundtrack their day. VSQ will be stopping at Germantown Performing Arts Center as they tour The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond."
at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | Sunday, November 2 | 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM
"An afternoon and evening of music showcasing the talented young musicians of the Memphis Youth Symphony Program!"
