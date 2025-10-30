Arts Agenda: Not everything is ghosts and goblins

at Hattiloo Theatre | Opens Friday, October 31 | On stage through November 9

"Alex the lion rules as king of the urban jungle and is the star attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, and Gloria the hippo, have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity, admired by the public and treated to regular meals. Marty’s curiosity, however, soon gets the better of him, and with the help of some clever penguins, he makes his escape to explore the world beyond the zoo."