Arts Agenda: Jazz, drag, and the land of Oz
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Thursday, November 13 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM
"Bring your favorite journal, rummage through vintage magazines and rare ephemera, choose your favorite art supplies, and create as many mixed-media collages as you'd like within your journal—all while vibing out to tunes from DJ Yo Breezye with a community full of creatives."
at St Anne Catholic Church
Opening Reception: Friday, November 13 | 4:00 - 8:00 PM
Show: Saturday, November 14 & Sunday, November 15
"Elevate your home decor with one-of-a-kind pottery pieces from local potters in Memphis! Join us at the best pottery show in the Midsouth to shop for unique and artisanal creations that reflect the talent and craftsmanship of our local pottery scene."
at Orpheum Theatre | Friday, November 14 | 7:00 PM
"Enjoy specialty cocktails, local bites, an electrifying live auction, the fan-favorite silent disco, and more! Whether you're rocking a poodle skirt, sporting a puffy vest, or stepping out in your best futuristic glam, the Soiree is your chance to party with a purpose to support the Orpheum's year-round education and community engagement efforts."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Orpheum Theatre's Manager of Donor Engagement, Andrew Jordan, about this year’s event, inspired by the Broadway musical Back to the Future.
at Off the Walls Arts | Friday, November 14
Exhibition Opening: 6:30 - 8:30 PM
Drag Show: 9:00 - 11:00 PM
"Step out of the winter chill and into Paper Moons, a two-event night of enchantment. Begin at artist and papermaker Colleen Couch’s exhibition opening Late for the Sky, featuring her new collection of illuminated paper pulp paintings inspired by the colors of the shifting sky. Following the exhibition is the Paper Moons drag show hosted by Saint Mothi, Juicy Massacre, and Brinka Honeydew, with performances by Onyx Davenport, Hunny Blunt, Moxie Macabre, Demonica Santangelo, and our hosts!"
at Tom Lee Park | Saturday, November 15 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM
"Get ready to make music and memories on the riverfront at Sing It, Memphis – because here, singing isn’t just a hobby, it’s a way of life. Memphis River Parks Partnership, alongside the talented Keri Lee, invites you to raise your voice in harmony."
at Germantown Performing Arts Center | Saturday, November 15 | 8:00 PM
"With his distinctive style — a unique combination of funk, groove, soul, and pure technical skills — Miller has been referred to as one of the most significant bass players in jazz, R&B, fusion, and soul. Bass Player Magazine includes him on its list of the ten most influential jazz players of this generation."
at Buckman Performing Arts Center | On view through December 15
"Memphis-based artist Leanna Carey’s presents Her Star Is on the Rise in the Levy Gallery, a collection, filled with bold vision, luminous emotion, and moments that shimmer between reality and dream."
at Playhouse on the Square
Opening: Friday, November 14 | On stage through December 21
"The Wizard of Oz, based on the book by L. Frank Baum, tells the enchanting story of Dorothy Gale after she is swept away by a powerful twister and finds herself in the mystical land of Oz... She will soon discover the true magic of friendship as they journey down the yellow brick road to find her way back home."
Listen live: Tune in Friday, November 14 at 12:00 for a preview of The Wizard of Oz on WKNO's Live Lunch.
