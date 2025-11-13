Arts Agenda: Jazz, drag, and the land of Oz

at Off the Walls Arts | Friday, November 14

Exhibition Opening: 6:30 - 8:30 PM

Drag Show: 9:00 - 11:00 PM

"Step out of the winter chill and into Paper Moons, a two-event night of enchantment. Begin at artist and papermaker Colleen Couch’s exhibition opening Late for the Sky, featuring her new collection of illuminated paper pulp paintings inspired by the colors of the shifting sky. Following the exhibition is the Paper Moons drag show hosted by Saint Mothi, Juicy Massacre, and Brinka Honeydew, with performances by Onyx Davenport, Hunny Blunt, Moxie Macabre, Demonica Santangelo, and our hosts!"