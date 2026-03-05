Arts Agenda: Stepping into spring
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at 126 Beale Street | Thursday, March 5 | 7:30 PM
"Live music on Beale Street recorded for the internationally syndicated Beale Street Caravan radio show plus free Wiseacre beer."
Beale Street Caravan airs on WKNO-FM Saturdays at 7:00 PM.
"Live music on Beale Street recorded for the internationally syndicated Beale Street Caravan radio show plus free Wiseacre beer."
Beale Street Caravan airs on WKNO-FM Saturdays at 7:00 PM.
at Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery | Friday, March 6 | 5:30 - 8:30 PM
"Downstairs, Sharon Havelka’s Familial Objects draws from her experience as a Southern, third-generation Chinese-American artist... Upstairs, Eva Langsdon’s A Path Integral explores the intersection of spatial structure and organic form."
"Downstairs, Sharon Havelka’s Familial Objects draws from her experience as a Southern, third-generation Chinese-American artist... Upstairs, Eva Langsdon’s A Path Integral explores the intersection of spatial structure and organic form."
at Crosstown Theater | Friday, March 6 & Saturday, March 7 | 7:30 PM
"Based on the true story of Alice Mitchell and Freda Ward, this haunting new opera from Memphis composer Robert G. Patterson and librettist Jerre Dye explores obsession, identity, and memory inside the walls of a 19th-century asylum."
"Based on the true story of Alice Mitchell and Freda Ward, this haunting new opera from Memphis composer Robert G. Patterson and librettist Jerre Dye explores obsession, identity, and memory inside the walls of a 19th-century asylum."
at MoSH Pink Palace Museum & Mansion | Saturday, March 7 | 3:00 PM
"Steeped in the soaring possibilities of visual storytelling, Flow is a feast for the senses and a treasure for the heart. Flow won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2025. We are presenting this screening the weekend before the 2026 Academy Awards. Join us to take photos on our film club red carpet."
"Steeped in the soaring possibilities of visual storytelling, Flow is a feast for the senses and a treasure for the heart. Flow won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2025. We are presenting this screening the weekend before the 2026 Academy Awards. Join us to take photos on our film club red carpet."
at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | Sunday, March 8 | 1:00 - 8:30 PM
"MYSP’s Spring Concert Day on March 8 is presented as three performances to showcase the full scope of the program. Across the day, audiences can experience everything from MYSP’s core ensembles through its upper-level orchestras and bands, culminating in the Youth Symphony’s annual side-by-side concert with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra."
"MYSP’s Spring Concert Day on March 8 is presented as three performances to showcase the full scope of the program. Across the day, audiences can experience everything from MYSP’s core ensembles through its upper-level orchestras and bands, culminating in the Youth Symphony’s annual side-by-side concert with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra."
at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Sunday, March 8 | 2:00 PM
"Step into the season of renewal with our spring floral arranging workshop! In this hands-on class, you'll work with the vibrant colors and fresh scents of spring flowers like tulips, daffodils, and other seasonal blooms. This class will guide you through the process of creating a beautiful arrangement that captures the essence of spring."
"Step into the season of renewal with our spring floral arranging workshop! In this hands-on class, you'll work with the vibrant colors and fresh scents of spring flowers like tulips, daffodils, and other seasonal blooms. This class will guide you through the process of creating a beautiful arrangement that captures the essence of spring."