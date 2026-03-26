Arts Agenda: Celebrating Memphis creativity at Art by Design

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Art by Design is a curated series of events and presentations designed to highlight Memphis and the Mid-South’s interior design community and simultaneously support the local arts community.

Learn more about general admission and special events happening all weekend at the Agricenter.

A Screaming Blast with Rebecca Gardner Thursday, March 26 | 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

"Enjoy light morning refreshments before settling in to hear from Rebecca Gardner, founder of House + Parties, an events, interior design, and retail collective based in New York and Savannah, Georgia. There will be a book signing prior to the talk, followed by an opportunity to visit the Art by Design showroom." learn more

Bourbon in the Wild Thursday, March 26 | 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

"Enjoy an evening of smoky flavors and smooth spirits at our Bourbon & BBQ event in the Art by Design 2026 showroom. Guests will enjoy BBQ and exclusive bourbon tastings." learn more

Evening in the Garden with Tricia Hunt Thursday, March 26 | 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

"Enjoy a presentation by the talented Tricia Hunt of Millstone Market & Nursery. Guests will also enjoy an exclusive look at the Art by Design showroom, surrounded by the scent of fresh blooms, vibrant conversation, and the sparkle of champagne." learn more

Cocktails by Design Friday, March 27 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM

"Expect a high-energy evening filled with bold design, contemporary art, and live performances from local musicians. Guests will sip expertly crafted cocktails and savor stylish bites, as they explore the Art by Design showroom." learn more

Pop-Up Marketplace Friday, March 27 | 12:00 - 3:00 PM

"Featuring one-of-a-kind finds, from vintage jewelry and delicate modern pieces to handmade pottery, Memphis-made candles, women’s apparel, uniquely illustrated silk scarves, seasonal blooms, vintage housewares, linens, and more." learn more