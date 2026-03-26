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Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Celebrating Memphis creativity at Art by Design

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published March 26, 2026 at 7:46 AM CDT

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Art by Design is a curated series of events and presentations designed to highlight Memphis and the Mid-South’s interior design community and simultaneously support the local arts community.

Learn more about general admission and special events happening all weekend at the Agricenter.

A Screaming Blast with Rebecca Gardner
Thursday, March 26 | 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
"Enjoy light morning refreshments before settling in to hear from Rebecca Gardner, founder of House + Parties, an events, interior design, and retail collective based in New York and Savannah, Georgia. There will be a book signing prior to the talk, followed by an opportunity to visit the Art by Design showroom."
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Bourbon in the Wild
Thursday, March 26 | 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
"Enjoy an evening of smoky flavors and smooth spirits at our Bourbon & BBQ event in the Art by Design 2026 showroom. Guests will enjoy BBQ and exclusive bourbon tastings."
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Evening in the Garden with Tricia Hunt
Thursday, March 26 | 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
"Enjoy a presentation by the talented Tricia Hunt of Millstone Market & Nursery. Guests will also enjoy an exclusive look at the Art by Design showroom, surrounded by the scent of fresh blooms, vibrant conversation, and the sparkle of champagne."
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Cocktails by Design
Friday, March 27 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM
"Expect a high-energy evening filled with bold design, contemporary art, and live performances from local musicians. Guests will sip expertly crafted cocktails and savor stylish bites, as they explore the Art by Design showroom."
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Pop-Up Marketplace
Friday, March 27 | 12:00 - 3:00 PM
"Featuring one-of-a-kind finds, from vintage jewelry and delicate modern pieces to handmade pottery, Memphis-made candles, women’s apparel, uniquely illustrated silk scarves, seasonal blooms, vintage housewares, linens, and more."
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Designer Pop-Up Sale
Saturday, March 28 & Sunday, March 29
"Featuring a curated selection of coveted, high-end designer pieces at deeply discounted prices with 100% of proceeds support ARTSmemphis grantmaking."
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Arts Agenda Local Events
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement and Communications at ARTSmemphis.
See stories by Josie Ballin
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom