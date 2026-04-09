Arts Agenda: Promoting artistic excellence, cultural awareness, and social change
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery | On view through April 18
"Langsdon, a native Memphian, is a multidisciplinary artist, working in metal and wood in addition to painting. Her work depicts constructs that exist autonomously or within defined environments, where organic forms emerge to inhabit illusory structures or spaces. Ancient history and art forms, metaphysical inquiry, the natural environment, and her southern and Lebanese roots inform her artistic practice."
"Langsdon, a native Memphian, is a multidisciplinary artist, working in metal and wood in addition to painting. Her work depicts constructs that exist autonomously or within defined environments, where organic forms emerge to inhabit illusory structures or spaces. Ancient history and art forms, metaphysical inquiry, the natural environment, and her southern and Lebanese roots inform her artistic practice."
The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change 30th Anniversary Gala and Pillars of Progress Awards
at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | Friday, April 10 | 6:00 PM
"For nearly 30 years, the Hooks Institute has united partners from the public, private, nonprofit, and university sectors to take on challenges that hold communities back — from poverty and barriers to good health, to gaps in opportunity and education. We champion civil rights scholarship, preserve history, prepare University of Memphis students for bright, successful futures, and work with communities to solve community problems."
Checking on the Arts: The Institute's Executive Director, Daphene McFerrin, joins Kacky Walton to discuss the upcoming gala celebrating the organization's 30th anniversary.
"For nearly 30 years, the Hooks Institute has united partners from the public, private, nonprofit, and university sectors to take on challenges that hold communities back — from poverty and barriers to good health, to gaps in opportunity and education. We champion civil rights scholarship, preserve history, prepare University of Memphis students for bright, successful futures, and work with communities to solve community problems."
Checking on the Arts: The Institute's Executive Director, Daphene McFerrin, joins Kacky Walton to discuss the upcoming gala celebrating the organization's 30th anniversary.
at Hattiloo Theatre | On stage through May 10
"In this riveting play by August Wilson, tensions rise as themes of ambition, racism, self-worth, and exploitation collide in a story that goes far beyond the music."
Checking on the Arts: Patricia Smith, Production Manager at Hattiloo Theatre, joins Kacky Walton to talk about directing the final play of Season 19.
"In this riveting play by August Wilson, tensions rise as themes of ambition, racism, self-worth, and exploitation collide in a story that goes far beyond the music."
Checking on the Arts: Patricia Smith, Production Manager at Hattiloo Theatre, joins Kacky Walton to talk about directing the final play of Season 19.
at ARTSmemphis | Saturday, April 11 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
"Given annually to an outstanding visual artist by Renasant in partnership with ARTSmemphis, the Emmett Award recognizes artistic excellence and honors an artist with a sustained commitment to developing their practice."
"Given annually to an outstanding visual artist by Renasant in partnership with ARTSmemphis, the Emmett Award recognizes artistic excellence and honors an artist with a sustained commitment to developing their practice."
at C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa | Saturday, April 11 | 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
"A festival event sponsored by the Tennessee Choctaw Development Club, with arts and crafts, food, social dancing, stickball, storytelling, and more!"
"A festival event sponsored by the Tennessee Choctaw Development Club, with arts and crafts, food, social dancing, stickball, storytelling, and more!"
at Buckman Performing Arts Center | On stage April 11 & 12
"SpringLoaded is a dynamic, multi-genre production that celebrates the foundations and evolution of dance through classical and contemporary ballet, Hip-Hop, and Afro-Modern movement. This season marks Interim Artistic Director Ben Kubie’s first SpringLoaded at the helm, featuring his choreography alongside works by an exciting roster of guest artists."
"SpringLoaded is a dynamic, multi-genre production that celebrates the foundations and evolution of dance through classical and contemporary ballet, Hip-Hop, and Afro-Modern movement. This season marks Interim Artistic Director Ben Kubie’s first SpringLoaded at the helm, featuring his choreography alongside works by an exciting roster of guest artists."