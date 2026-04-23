Arts Agenda: Girl power, mob bosses, and layered compositions
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at GPAC | Thursday, April 23 | 7:00 PM
"GPAC and Iris Collective present concerts of iconic chamber music works in an intimate, cabaret-style setting on the stage in the Highland Capital Performance Hall! Nationally acclaimed pianist Awadagin Pratt returns to Iris for a personal evening of solo and chamber music after his Grammy-Award winning recording and performance of “Rounds” by Jessie Montgomery."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Iris Collective Artistic and Strategic Advisor Mary Javian about Pratt’s program.
"GPAC and Iris Collective present concerts of iconic chamber music works in an intimate, cabaret-style setting on the stage in the Highland Capital Performance Hall! Nationally acclaimed pianist Awadagin Pratt returns to Iris for a personal evening of solo and chamber music after his Grammy-Award winning recording and performance of “Rounds” by Jessie Montgomery."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Iris Collective Artistic and Strategic Advisor Mary Javian about Pratt’s program.
at ANF Architects | Friday, April 24 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM
"Depth in Layers explores the intersection of art and interior design, reflecting Brice’s unique approach to creating visual environments that evoke both structure and emotion. Drawing from her dual background, Brice treats each canvas as she would an interior space, thoughtfully building compositions through layered color, texture, and light."
"Depth in Layers explores the intersection of art and interior design, reflecting Brice’s unique approach to creating visual environments that evoke both structure and emotion. Drawing from her dual background, Brice treats each canvas as she would an interior space, thoughtfully building compositions through layered color, texture, and light."
at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Friday, April 24 | 7:30 PM
"Stephen Lee returns to the Green Room—one of his favorite stages and a familiar home base—to deliver another night of soulful, world-class jazz. A Memphis native, Lee studied with legendary Jazz pianist Donald Brown at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville before heading to New York City to finish his studies and further hone his skills in some of the most well-known jazz venues in the world."
"Stephen Lee returns to the Green Room—one of his favorite stages and a familiar home base—to deliver another night of soulful, world-class jazz. A Memphis native, Lee studied with legendary Jazz pianist Donald Brown at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville before heading to New York City to finish his studies and further hone his skills in some of the most well-known jazz venues in the world."
at Orpheum Theatre | Onstage through April 26
"From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!"
"From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!"
at Evergreen Theater | Onstage through May 3
"With the city watching, alliances shifting, and one legendary name resurfacing, the women of Harmony House must uncover the truth behind Mrs. Rae before Asa silences them all."
"With the city watching, alliances shifting, and one legendary name resurfacing, the women of Harmony House must uncover the truth behind Mrs. Rae before Asa silences them all."
at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through June 7
"Mary Sims was an exceptional draftsperson and colorist who developed carefully organized compositions that were also whimsical and at times even strange. Collectively and individually, her paintings reveal much about the artist, including her idiosyncratic points of view, her sly sense of humor, and her irreverence."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about this important and exciting new show.
"Mary Sims was an exceptional draftsperson and colorist who developed carefully organized compositions that were also whimsical and at times even strange. Collectively and individually, her paintings reveal much about the artist, including her idiosyncratic points of view, her sly sense of humor, and her irreverence."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about this important and exciting new show.
at WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety-One | On view through April 28
"Bruce’s work serves as a tribute to the beauty and diversity he encounters as an avid traveler, capturing both the quiet majesty of nature and the vibrant spirit of the human world. He is particularly drawn to the varied landscapes of the Mid-South."
Checking on the Arts: Photographer Bruce McGee joins Kacky Walton to talk about his exhibit.
"Bruce’s work serves as a tribute to the beauty and diversity he encounters as an avid traveler, capturing both the quiet majesty of nature and the vibrant spirit of the human world. He is particularly drawn to the varied landscapes of the Mid-South."
Checking on the Arts: Photographer Bruce McGee joins Kacky Walton to talk about his exhibit.