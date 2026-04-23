Arts Agenda: Girl power, mob bosses, and layered compositions

at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Friday, April 24 | 7:30 PM

"Stephen Lee returns to the Green Room—one of his favorite stages and a familiar home base—to deliver another night of soulful, world-class jazz. A Memphis native, Lee studied with legendary Jazz pianist Donald Brown at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville before heading to New York City to finish his studies and further hone his skills in some of the most well-known jazz venues in the world."