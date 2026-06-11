Arts Agenda: Thrilling theater and creative competition

at Playhouse on the Square | Onstage June 12 - July 12

"Befriending a lonely crazed woman, Sweeney Todd enlists Mrs. Lovett’s help to apply his razor to unlucky customers while Mrs. Lovett prepares their corpses for her meat-pie shop, but he won’t be satisfied until his razor finally falls on the evil Judge Turpin who sent him to Australia for a crime he didn't commit. Co-produced by Opera Memphis and Playhouse on the Square."