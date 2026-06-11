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Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Thrilling theater and creative competition

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published June 11, 2026 at 8:38 AM CDT

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Blues Power! Albert King Exhibit Opening Reception
at Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Thursday, June 11 | 6:00 - 7:30 PM
"Celebrate the life, music, and enduring influence of Albert King through rare photography, historic recordings, and a one-of-a-kind Stax experience... As part of the celebration, guests will experience a special listening session featuring a newly remastered vinyl release in the legendary Studio A."
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Concerts in The Grove: Germantown Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert
at The Grove at GPAC | Thursday, June 11 | 6:30 PM
"The orchestra's membership is a microcosm of the community, including doctors and lawyers, students and retirees, entrepreneurs and stay-at-home parents, and everyone in between! This diverse orchestra comes together and donates their time and energy purely for the joy of creating music together to share with you."
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Sweeney Todd
at Playhouse on the Square | Onstage June 12 - July 12
"Befriending a lonely crazed woman, Sweeney Todd enlists Mrs. Lovett’s help to apply his razor to unlucky customers while Mrs. Lovett prepares their corpses for her meat-pie shop, but he won’t be satisfied until his razor finally falls on the evil Judge Turpin who sent him to Australia for a crime he didn't commit. Co-produced by Opera Memphis and Playhouse on the Square."
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Unapologetic presents: Producer Challenge
at Memphis Listening Lab | Saturday, June 13 | 6:00 PM
"Six producers. One sample. Three rounds to flip it and freak a beat in real time... Each round pushes producers to think different and turn the same sound into something completely their own. Expect some wild flips you will didn't see coming."
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Classical Melodies, Inc. presents a Juneteenth Benefit Concert
at Unity Church-Memphis | Sunday, June 14 | 1:00 PM
Enjoy a vibrant Juneteenth Benefit Concert featuring outstanding musical performances, dance, and poetry that celebrate culture, heritage, and the power of classical music... This special fundraising event supports the mission of Classical Melodies, Incorporated to promote music education, cultural enrichment, and opportunities for artists."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Classical Melodies Inc. Founder and Director Tanisha L. Ward about the events, which are fundraisers for the performance-based organization.
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Then & Now Play
at Davies Manor Historic Site / Hillwood | Sunday, June 14 | 4:00 PM
"Then and Now is an inspiring theatrical production that highlights the strength, resilience, faith, and determination of African Americans throughout history... Come experience an unforgettable presentation of history, culture, and hope for future generations by local playwright Diane Norwood."
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Arts Agenda Local Events
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement and Communications at ARTSmemphis.
See stories by Josie Ballin
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom