Arts Agenda: Stories of kindness, paranoia, and curses
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Playhouse on the Square | October 23 - October 25
"From the flowing currents of the Mississippi to moments of joy, resilience, connection, and renewal, this opening program returns to the foundation upon which everything else was built."
"From the flowing currents of the Mississippi to moments of joy, resilience, connection, and renewal, this opening program returns to the foundation upon which everything else was built."
at the Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | Saturday, October 24 | 7:30 PM
"Savor some of the best music in the canon (“La donna e mobile” & “Caro Nome”) in the service of a story that pits the purest of hearts against the darkest of souls."
"Savor some of the best music in the canon (“La donna e mobile” & “Caro Nome”) in the service of a story that pits the purest of hearts against the darkest of souls."
at The Majestic Grille | Saturday, October 24 & Sunday, October 25 | 12:30 - 2:30 PM
"Students & Alumni of the legendary Memphis Jazz Workshop will perform the last Saturday & Sunday of each month during Brunch!"
"Students & Alumni of the legendary Memphis Jazz Workshop will perform the last Saturday & Sunday of each month during Brunch!"
at First Congregational Church | Saturday, October 24 | 7:00 PM
"These public events are where the spirit of Playback Theatre comes alive through unscripted storytelling. Anyone in the audience can share a reflection, a moment, or a story. Then our Ensemble brings it to life in real time with creativity, compassion, and empathy."
"These public events are where the spirit of Playback Theatre comes alive through unscripted storytelling. Anyone in the audience can share a reflection, a moment, or a story. Then our Ensemble brings it to life in real time with creativity, compassion, and empathy."
Downtown at Court Square Park | Saturday, October 24 | 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
"Our annual Día de Muertos celebration is BACK, and we are bringing the colors, music, and tradition straight to the heart of Downtown along Main Street! Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, in partnership with Memphis Art Museum and the Orpheum Theatre Group, invites you and your family to honor your ancestors, remember loved ones, and celebrate the cycle of life and death."
"Our annual Día de Muertos celebration is BACK, and we are bringing the colors, music, and tradition straight to the heart of Downtown along Main Street! Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, in partnership with Memphis Art Museum and the Orpheum Theatre Group, invites you and your family to honor your ancestors, remember loved ones, and celebrate the cycle of life and death."
at Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Saturday, October 24 | 1:00 - 4:00 PM
"Before or after exploring the museum, families can visit the Trunk-or-Treat in our parking lot, where decorated cars will be ready for trick-or-treating. Costumes are encouraged for kids!"
"Before or after exploring the museum, families can visit the Trunk-or-Treat in our parking lot, where decorated cars will be ready for trick-or-treating. Costumes are encouraged for kids!"
at Theatre Memphis | Wednesday, October 28 | 1:30 PM
"Just in time for Halloween, the professional actors of Tennessee Shakespeare Company bring to life one of the Bard’s most macabre tragedies. Three witches tell the Scottish general Macbeth that he will be King of Scotland. Encouraged by his wife, Macbeth kills the king and usurps the throne. More deaths follow in the wake of Macbeth’s growing paranoia, and his barbarism ignites a civil war."
Checking on the Arts: Creative Aging Mid-South Director of Programs Slade Kyle join Kacky Walton to preview Tennessee Shakespeare Company's production of Macbeth.
"Just in time for Halloween, the professional actors of Tennessee Shakespeare Company bring to life one of the Bard’s most macabre tragedies. Three witches tell the Scottish general Macbeth that he will be King of Scotland. Encouraged by his wife, Macbeth kills the king and usurps the throne. More deaths follow in the wake of Macbeth’s growing paranoia, and his barbarism ignites a civil war."
Checking on the Arts: Creative Aging Mid-South Director of Programs Slade Kyle join Kacky Walton to preview Tennessee Shakespeare Company's production of Macbeth.