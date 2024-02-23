© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon, Women in Art, and Afro-Latino Night

Published February 23, 2024 at 10:58 AM CST

1️⃣ Afro-Latino Night Fiesta at Memphis Music Room
Friday, February 23 | Begins at 6:30 PM
2️⃣ Ballet Memphis' Winter Mix at Playhouse on the Square
Opens Friday, February 23 | 7:30 PM
Runs through Sunday, February 25
3️⃣ Women in the Arts Festival at Dixon Gallery and Gardens and Theatre Memphis
Saturday, February 24 | 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
4️⃣ EXTRAVAGANZA Year of the Dragon Celebration at Off the Walls Arts
Saturday, February 24 | 7:00 PM
5️⃣ Shelby Canopy: Our Shared Connection at Germantown Greenway
On view through April 19 | Sunrise to Sunset
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

