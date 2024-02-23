Celebrate the Year of the Dragon, Women in Art, and Afro-Latino Night

1️⃣ Afro-Latino Night Fiesta at Memphis Music Room

Friday, February 23 | Begins at 6:30 PM

2️⃣ Ballet Memphis' Winter Mix at Playhouse on the Square

Opens Friday, February 23 | 7:30 PM

Runs through Sunday, February 25

3️⃣ Women in the Arts Festival at Dixon Gallery and Gardens and Theatre Memphis

Saturday, February 24 | 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

4️⃣ EXTRAVAGANZA Year of the Dragon Celebration at Off the Walls Arts

Saturday, February 24 | 7:00 PM

5️⃣ Shelby Canopy: Our Shared Connection at Germantown Greenway

On view through April 19 | Sunrise to Sunset

