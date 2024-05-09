© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: Mother's Day celebrations

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published May 9, 2024 at 11:07 AM CDT

This weekend can be celebrated with musical concerts, art exhibits, and onstage performances.

Blues Music Awards at Renasant Convention Center
Thursday, May 9 | 6:00 PM

Event Details

Art For All Festival 2024 at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Saturday, May 11 | 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Details

The Hot Wing King at The Circuit Playhouse
On stage May 10 - June 2

Event Details

Mother's Day Events | Sunday, May 12:

Rivertown Artists Spring Fling Exhibition at Memphis Botanic Garden | Open 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM | Details

Steel Magnolias on Theatre Memphis' Lohrey Theatre | 2:00 PM | Details

Symphony in the Gardens at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | 5:00 PM | Details

Sunset Jazz at Court Square Park | 6:00 PM | Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement & Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
