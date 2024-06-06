Arts Agenda: Juneteenth celebrations
This summer weekend celebrates Juneteenth, Japanese anime, and jazz.
PRIZM International Chamber Music Festival Faculty and Student Showcase at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church
Friday, June 7 | 7:00 PM
Anime Blues Con at Renasant Convention Center
Friday, June 7 - Sunday, June 9
June Family Day: Celebrating Black Music Month at Stax Museum of American Soul Music
Saturday, June 8 | 1:00 - 5:00 PM
Playback Memphis presents Memphis Matters at TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church
Saturday, June 8 | 7:00 PM
Sunset Jazz at Court Square
Sunday, June 9 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM
