© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Fashion, sculpture-work, and the passage of time

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published July 3, 2024 at 10:15 AM CDT

The holiday weekend provides ample opportunity to visit multiple galleries in Memphis.

It's a Fine Line // Stephanie Howard & Khara Woods at Sheet Cake Gallery
On view through August 10

Event Details

Sowgand Sheikholeslami: Progression at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
On view through July 7

Event Details

At Metal Museum:

Bracelets, Bangles & Cuffs: 1948-2024
On view through November 17 | Event Details

Tributaries: Morgan Lugo / It's All Relative
On view through July 7 | Event Details

Christian Siriano: People Are People at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
On view through August 4

Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Tags
Arts Agenda Local Events
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement &amp; Communications at ARTSmemphis.
See stories by Josie Ballin
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom