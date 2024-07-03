Arts Agenda: Fashion, sculpture-work, and the passage of time
The holiday weekend provides ample opportunity to visit multiple galleries in Memphis.
It's a Fine Line // Stephanie Howard & Khara Woods at Sheet Cake Gallery
On view through August 10
Sowgand Sheikholeslami: Progression at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
On view through July 7
At Metal Museum:
Bracelets, Bangles & Cuffs: 1948-2024
On view through November 17 | Event Details
Tributaries: Morgan Lugo / It's All Relative
On view through July 7 | Event Details
Christian Siriano: People Are People at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
On view through August 4
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.