Arts Agenda: Get creepy at Monster Market; A conversation on "movement journalism"

Canvas for a Cause | 6x6 Gallery Exhibit at UrbanArt Commission

On view through Thursday, October 10 | 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Details

"With a donation of $25 or more, you will receive a voucher ticket that can be exchanged for one of these unique 6x6 artworks, contributing directly to UAC's artist workshops and Meritan's Silver Bells program."

The Tambourine Bash benefiting Music Export Memphis at Overton Park Shell

Thursday, October 10 | 7:00 - 10:00 PM | Details

"Music Export Memphis' Tambourine Bash is back at the Overton Park Shell! Thanks to our Living Legend sponsor Mempho Presents, we are proud to offer an affordable GA ticket price at just $15 for Earlybirds and $25 for Standard!"

Monster Market at The Medicine Factory

Returning Friday, October 11 - Wednesday, October 16 | Details

"Monster Market is a freaky annual pop-up shop, appearing each October to bring you a new curated collection of weird art, hand-plucked oddities, strange apparel, and bizarre home decor!"

Storytelling as Liberation: A Conversation with Andrea Morales and Micaela Watts at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, October 12 | 2:00 - 3:00 PM | Details

"Join us for a panel discussion that will include Andrea Morales, Adrienne Johnson Martin, Ariel Cobbert, and will be moderated by Micaela Watts. This dynamic panel will explore the idea that storytelling can be a part of our liberation."

Sunset Jazz @ Court Square Concert Series 2024 at Court Square Park

Sunday, October 13 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM | Details

"A free family friendly Jazz concert series hosted by Just Jazzin’. October 13 features Brian "Breeze" Cayolle."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.