Arts Agenda: FIREBIRD on stage; screening + broadcast premiere of I AM

Contemporary Arts Memphis Community Open House and Celebration

Thursday, October 24 | 3:30 - 6:00 PM | Event Details

"CAM is now opening its new building in the Medical District. This building will provide a studio, gallery and library space for young artists to enhance their skills, connect with the community, and work towards the Memphis of tomorrow: a rich, vibrant contemporary arts scene."

Collage Dance presents: FIREBIRD at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

October 25 - 27 | Details

"Kevin Thomas’s bold reimagining of FIREBIRD is set to transport audiences to Africa's mythical forest of Tokoloshe, infusing this timeless tale with rich elements of tribal heritage, wizardly wonder, mystical charm and resonant cultural symbolism."

Orange Mound Music Fest at Harriet Performing Arts Center

Saturday, October 26 | 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM | Event Details

"Orange Mound Music Fest is a free collaboration of Memphis Artists, musicians, families, and Memphis music. Come celebrate Memphis culture, community, and music."

I AM: Breaking the Silence on Mental Health at MoSH Pink Palace Museum & Mansion

Saturday, October 26 | 2:30 PM | Event Details

"A film by Jessica Chaney and Amanda Willoughby which shares the voices and stories of Black women working toward their own mental wellness while facing depression, anxiety, and other challenges."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with the film's producers about their new documentary.

I AM: Breaking the Silence on Mental Health will will premiere on WKNO/Channel 10 on Friday, October 25 at 7:30 PM. Live stream it here.

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.