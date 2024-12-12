Arts Agenda: The sights and sounds of the season

Ballet Memphis' The Nutcracker at Orpheum Theatre

December 13 - 15 | Details

"Experience the magic again! Ballet Memphis’ stunning new production of this beloved American holiday favorite opened last season to joy and delight in both familiar and unexpected ways."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon about the importance of this beloved family favorite.

Rachel Maxann’s Holiday Spirits: A Christmas Special with Friends at Crosstown Arts Green Room

Friday, December 13 | 7:00 PM | Details

"With her signature blend of folk, soul, and blues, Rachel will fill the night with festive spirit and powerful storytelling. Don’t miss this intimate evening of music, warmth, and joy as she shares the stage with talented guest artists for a holiday show to remember."

Maysey Craddock: A River I Loved Artist Talk at David Lusk Gallery

Saturday, December 14 | 11:00 AM | Event Details

"As an artist, I paint what I know, and I more deeply come to know the places I paint. For years I have focused on places I know intimately - specific sites that I come back to over time to witness the slow change of seasons, natural cycles and, sometimes, erasure and loss."

Carol Buchman Open Studio and Sale

Saturday, December 14 | 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Details

"Lots of new small gouache landscapes done in Oaxaca, Mexico and Colorado this summer, as well as small landscapes from Italy, Portugal, Peru"

In a Japanese Garden, an exhibit by Carol L. Adamec at Memphis Botanic Garden

On view through December 30 | Details

"In a Japanese Garden is an exhibition of 25 artworks featuring flowers, gardens, and kimonos, created by Carol L. Adamec. Her images, created in oil and mixed media on canvas and panels, are inspired by Nature and the beauty of Japanese gardens and kimonos."

