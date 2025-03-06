Arts Agenda: Highlighting Women Artists

“The Films of Stan Brakhage” with an original live score by Cloudland Canyon at Crosstown Theater

Thursday, March 6 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

"Stan Brakhage, a wildly prolific experimental filmmaker in American avant-garde cinema and one of cinema’s principle architects of cinematic modernism, made nearly 400 films and eight books of film criticism and theory between 1952-2003."

Women In The Arts at Dixon Gallery & Gardens and Theatre Memphis

Saturday, March 8 | 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM | Event Details

"This annual event showcases performances, demonstrations, classes, a vibrant artist market, and two dynamic panel discussions. Enjoy maker spaces, local food trucks, and free shuttles between venues. Free admission, all ages welcome."

YAS MA'AM! A Crown (Her) Iconic Art Show at The Medicine Factory

Sunday, March 9 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM | Event Details

"YAS MA’AM is a unique art experience centered around art and music with a feminine touch that highlights women artists. Strike a pose with interactive art, affirmation walls, and Caribbean music."

Sisters of the Brush and a Brother Paint Their Dreams Exhibition at Memphis Botanic Garden

On view through March 31 | Details

"A collection of artwork in various mediums featuring works by Phyllis Boger, Patrick McGee, Barrie Foster, Ann Brown Thomason, and Jana Jones."

42nd Juried Student Exhibition at AMUM (Art Museum of the University of Memphis)

On view through March 21 | Details

"Each year, AMUM hosts its Juried Student Exhibition, which celebrates outstanding University of Memphis students from the Art and Design department. The exhibition provides students with an opportunity to gain professional experience as an artist/designer by preparing work for exhibition and submitting it to a jury process."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.