Arts Agenda: Visual works and tributes to Memphis

Dance into Summer: Live at Handy Park Presented by Stax Music Academy

Thursday, April 3 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM | Details

"Immerse yourself in live music from the Stax Music Academy during our Dance Into The Summer series at Handy Park, taking place on Thursdays throughout April from 5 - 7 pm. This year our musical line-up with feature a tribute to the blues."

University of Memphis Jazz Week - All Access at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Event taking place every day through April 5 | Details

"Reserve your seat for a week of Jazz, Popular Music, and All Star Talent!"

Saint Joan on the Tabor Stage at Tennessee Shakespeare Company

On stage through April 19 | Details

"In six scenes and with six actors, Shaw chronicles the heroism of French army leader Joan of Arc who, despite leading men to victory over the English, was sold to those she defeated to be burned at the stake in 1431 and was later convicted of heresy for professing to speak directly to God."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with director Sarah Hankins about TSC’s new in-the-round production of Shaw’s powerful retelling of the Joan of Arc story.

Tennessee Ballet Theater presents The ICON: Babbie Lovett, Fashion Legend at McCoy Theatre - Rhodes College

Performances through April 12 | Details

"What do New York Fashion Week, Broadway, the Clintons, and Memphis have in common? The life, legacy, and influence of Babbie Lovett! A 92 year old Memphian and fashion icon, Babbie’s life spans the realms of New York Fashion Houses, Tony Award winning musical productions, and American ‘royalty.’"

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Erin Walter, artistic director of Tennessee Ballet Theatre, about its spring production.

Colorfully, Darkly, Quietly - Works by Willy Bearden and David Tankersley at WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety-One

On view through April 29 | Gallery Details

Reception: Sunday, April 6 | 1:00 - 3:00 PM | Event Details

"Willy Bearden and David Tankersley bring two distinct visions to Colorfully, Darkly, Quietly. Combining Bearden’s brilliant color photography, depicting moments and corners from his travels, private arenas and public spaces, with Tankersley’s Night Drawings and pen-and-ink studies from Memphis locations and his personal life, Colorfully, Darkly, Quietly offers a unique blend of two singular, but complementary, Memphis voices."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.