Arts Agenda: Storytelling, healing, and the cosmos

Iris Fellows at The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

Friday, May 16 | 7:30 PM | Details

"Join the Iris Collective Fellows as they return for an engaging and intimate evening of lively string duos!

Gabriela Fogo is a dynamic and versatile violinist and educator from Brazil. And Roberta dos Santos is an avid chamber musician and advocate for contemporary music."

The Cosmic Carnival: Community Art Festival at Off the Walls Arts

Saturday, May 17 | 12:00 - 4:00 PM | Event Details

Open to all ages, the Cosmic Carnival will feature and celebrate the talents of young artists and performers from across our city, with live music by the Memphis Youth Symphony, and an alien-inspired fashion show from students at Crosstown High School and Bellevue Middle School.

Plus: High Expectations aerial performers, kids art-making stations, and an astrophotography exhibit by Memphis Astronomical Society"

Ruby Bridges Reading Festival at National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel

Saturday, May 17 | 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM | Event Details

"Join us for a day of inspiration, storytelling, and fun at the 8th annual Ruby Bridges Reading Festival, in partnership with civil rights icon Ruby Bridges-Hall. This enriching festival invites children from pre-K through elementary school, along with their families and educators, to come together in celebration of reading, diversity, and community."

CABARET the Musical at Germantown Community Theatre

On stage through May 25 | Details

"With a distinctly Brechtian dose of provocation and a Kander & Ebb score featuring songs that have become classics of the American Musical Theater, Cabaret is a fierce, meaty musical that pushes the boundaries of the form and literally holds “the mirror up to nature.” Don't miss the show that made LIZA & FOSSE household names!"

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Jaclyn Suffel, director of Germantown Community Theatre's production of the Kander and Ebb classic Cabaret, which concludes GCT's 53rd season.

Orion Financial Free Concert Series ft. Dreamfest Weekend at Overton Park Shell

Healing Edition: Sunday, May 18 | 3:00 - 9:00 PM | Event Details

"CLE Events will host DreamFest 14 on May 18th, 2025 at the historic Overton Park Shell in Memphis, TN. DreamFest Weekend is a weekend of events dedicated to promoting Memphis Music and artist collaboration. This 3-day event spotlights an impressive array of artists coming together in pursuit of a common goal: the promotion of unity, collaboration and community."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.