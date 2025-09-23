WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 23, 2025

— After weeks of debate, the Shelby County Commission voted Monday to hold new elections for the entire nine-member Memphis-Shelby County Schools board in 2026.

— In Collierville, town leaders have approved a $12 million revamp of the Burch Library next door to city hall.

— A coalition of advocacy and transit groups is challenging Tennessee’s approval of Elon Musk’s Boring Company Music City Loop.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker