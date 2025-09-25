WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, September 25, 2025

— As parts of the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” go into effect, more Tennesseans will face work requirements to get food assistance.

— The Memphis Police Department is targeting four major traffic arteries – Union, Summer, Poplar and Lamar - with heavier enforcement to combat speeding.

— Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis has broken ground on a 52-home development in North Memphis.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker