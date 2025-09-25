Arts Agenda: A celebration of different cultures

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Thursday, September 25 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

"Memphis Music's Biggest Night of the Year" is an evening packed with live musical performances as we honor the 2025 Memphis Music Hall of Fame Inductees who will join the roster of world-changing musical icons."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Memphis Music Hall of Fame/Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum Executive Director John Doyle about this year's event.

Tablao Flamenco at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education

Thursday, September 25 | 7:30 PM | Details

"Experience the magnetic energy of flamenco like you’ve never seen before. Tablao Flamenco brings a fresh approach to a night of flamenco, transforming the theatre into an intimate nightclub like those found in Andalusia, Spain.

Enjoy an evening of dynamic performance, improvisation, and passionate music delivered by a cast of the most sought-after award-winning flamenco artists in the U.S. & Europe."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Jennifer McGrath, Orpheum Vice President of Education, Community Engagement, and Halloran Centre Programming, about the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education’s 10th anniversary season.

Come As Thou Art: Shakespearean Masquerade at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Friday, September 26 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

"The second-annual Come As Thou Art, hosted by Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, is the spellbinding evening of your dreams – featuring a masquerade ball, runway show, and the chance to wear that outfit that’s been hiding in your closet.

Be the first to see Memphis-based fashion designers reveal their latest works and dance the night away with the most stylish crowd in the city."

Main Street Sounds for Hispanic Heritage Month on Main Street Mall

Saturday, September 27 | Details

— Brunch | 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

— Dinner | 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

"The Downtown Memphis Commission is excited to highlight Hispanic Heritage Month through the Main Street Sounds program our live music and busking program activating the heart of Downtown Memphis...

...The program will span the Main Street Mall corridor from Jefferson Avenue to Peabody Place, with scheduled performers activating select busking stations along the way like Court Sq entrance, One Commerce Sq, and the Main Street Mall sign in the southern end."

Latin Fest 901 at Overton Square

Saturday, September 27 | 12:00 - 6:00 PM | Event Details

"This year’s Latin Fest 901 is going to be bigger than ever! It will be an unforgettable day full of music, dance, delicious food, a Kids' area, and the vibrant Latin culture that unites us all.

Best part? The event is FREE! It’s an event for the whole family! Come celebrate with us and take pride in our Latin heritage."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Cazateatro Founder and Artistic Director Monica Sanchez about this free community celebration.

Afro Soul Fest at Court Square Park

Sunday, September 28 | 12:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"Enjoy this one-day outdoor celebration of modern African culture through music, food, art, and community.

Features:

— Live performances from local + regional Afrobeat, R&B, highlife, and hip hop artists

— Food vendors featuring African-inspired and vegan eats

— Black-owned businesses + cultural artisan market

— Dance, storytelling, fashion, workshops & more"