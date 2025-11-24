© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, November 24, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published November 24, 2025 at 4:54 AM CST

— As of November 20, members of the Memphis Safe Task Force have made more than 2,900 arrests, some of which were outside the city.

— Federal sentencing dates for two of the former Memphis police officers charged in the death of motorist Tyré Nichols have been cancelled.

— A new lawsuit claims that Tennessee’s universal school voucher program is unconstitutional.

— The suspect in a shooting death at Wolfchase Galleria Mall, Yahir Mejia, will have his preliminary hearing today.

— The Transportation Security Administration expects an estimated 95,000 people through Memphis International Airport, beginning this week through December 1.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom