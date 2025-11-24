WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, November 24, 2025

— As of November 20, members of the Memphis Safe Task Force have made more than 2,900 arrests, some of which were outside the city.

— Federal sentencing dates for two of the former Memphis police officers charged in the death of motorist Tyré Nichols have been cancelled.

— A new lawsuit claims that Tennessee’s universal school voucher program is unconstitutional.

— The suspect in a shooting death at Wolfchase Galleria Mall, Yahir Mejia, will have his preliminary hearing today.

— The Transportation Security Administration expects an estimated 95,000 people through Memphis International Airport, beginning this week through December 1.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

