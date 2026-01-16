WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, January 16, 2026

— Tennessee Republicans plan to introduce a slate of new bills aimed at illegal immigration this session.

— Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is calling for Sheriff Floyd Bonner to provide a more comprehensive plan for dealing with problems at the Shelby County Jail.

— Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen has joined others in calling for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

— The Memphis Grizzlies played their first-ever regular season game in Berlin Thursday, falling to the Orlando Magic 118 to 111.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

