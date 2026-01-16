WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, January 16, 2026
— Tennessee Republicans plan to introduce a slate of new bills aimed at illegal immigration this session.
— Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is calling for Sheriff Floyd Bonner to provide a more comprehensive plan for dealing with problems at the Shelby County Jail.
— Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen has joined others in calling for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
— The Memphis Grizzlies played their first-ever regular season game in Berlin Thursday, falling to the Orlando Magic 118 to 111.
