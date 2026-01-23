WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, January 23, 2026

— Winter Storm Fern will move into the Mid-South beginning later this evening and continue over the weekend.

— Buster’s Liquor co-owner Josh Hammond has filed an appeal with the City Council seeking to overturn the recent Memphis Alcohol Commission decision that awarded a liquor license to a proposed East Memphis store called The Station.

— The owners of Republican politician Brent Taylor’s former funeral home in Collierville announced they would be removing his name from the facility due to some of his recent political comments.

