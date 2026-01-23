© 2026 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, January 23, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published January 23, 2026 at 8:19 AM CST
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Winter Storm Fern will move into the Mid-South beginning later this evening and continue over the weekend.

— Buster’s Liquor co-owner Josh Hammond has filed an appeal with the City Council seeking to overturn the recent Memphis Alcohol Commission decision that awarded a liquor license to a proposed East Memphis store called The Station.

— The owners of Republican politician Brent Taylor’s former funeral home in Collierville announced they would be removing his name from the facility due to some of his recent political comments.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
