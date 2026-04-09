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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, April 9, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published April 9, 2026 at 4:44 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A major water-recycling facility that would have helped cool xAI’s data center in South Memphis has been put on “indefinite pause,” according to a company spokesperson.

— Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert failed to provide annual financial and reconciliation statements this year, according to an accountant who audited the county’s 2025 budgets.

— Indie Memphis has pulled from its past to find a new artistic director, Brandon Harris, for the 2026 film festival in November.

— Grind City Brewing’s new amphitheater just north of Downtown Memphis is opening April 25.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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