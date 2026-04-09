WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, April 9, 2026

— A major water-recycling facility that would have helped cool xAI’s data center in South Memphis has been put on “indefinite pause,” according to a company spokesperson.

— Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert failed to provide annual financial and reconciliation statements this year, according to an accountant who audited the county’s 2025 budgets.

— Indie Memphis has pulled from its past to find a new artistic director, Brandon Harris, for the 2026 film festival in November.

— Grind City Brewing’s new amphitheater just north of Downtown Memphis is opening April 25.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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