WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, April 21, 2026

— A state takeover of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools District will soon be brought before the Tennessee House and Senate after a conference committee merged two separate bills into what will become the blueprint for a four-year intervention by Tennessee’s Republican leadership.

— Memphis will soon have more than $120 million for Downtown public safety and infrastructure.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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