© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, April 24, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:33 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Tennessee lawmakers have voted to mandate local law enforcement agencies partner with U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement as part of a push to aid the Trump administration’s immigration agenda.

— Ahead of a likely state takeover, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board approved a 2% raise for educators on Wednesday, which will boost starting teacher salary to about $52,000.

— Lakeland officials who have introduced a petition for change in the city’s government structure believe misinformation presented at a public discussion last week caused confusion for residents.

— While some high-profile NBA players have floated the idea of moving the Grizzles to Nashville, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the team’s owner Robert Pera has “no interest” in relocating the team.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom