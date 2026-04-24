WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, April 24, 2026

— Tennessee lawmakers have voted to mandate local law enforcement agencies partner with U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement as part of a push to aid the Trump administration’s immigration agenda.

— Ahead of a likely state takeover, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board approved a 2% raise for educators on Wednesday, which will boost starting teacher salary to about $52,000.

— Lakeland officials who have introduced a petition for change in the city’s government structure believe misinformation presented at a public discussion last week caused confusion for residents.

— While some high-profile NBA players have floated the idea of moving the Grizzles to Nashville, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the team’s owner Robert Pera has “no interest” in relocating the team.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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