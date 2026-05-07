WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, May 7, 2026

— Tennessee’s Republican supermajority legislature is expected to vote this morning to carve Memphis’s 9th congressional district into three gerrymandered sections, creating new partisan districts that extend far into the middle of the state.

— The son of the late State Rep. G.A. Hardaway, TJ Hardaway, was appointed by the Shelby County Commission to take his father’s place at this week’s special session of the General Assembly.

— Next weeks’ Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest at Liberty Park will include, for the first time, an open flame category.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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