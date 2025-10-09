Arts Agenda: Movement, mystery, and monsters

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Danse Macabre: A Group Art Exhibition at The Ugly Art Co.

On view through October 11 | Details

"Come explore the visceral beauty of decay, the terror of transformation, and the intimacy of death.

Guided by the sacred language of alchemy, time, ritual, and rebirth. In an art exhibition where the shadows come to life, and the veil between worlds thins."

Manor in Mourning at Davies Manor Historic Site/ Hillwood

On view through October 31 | Details

"View over 100 artifacts relating to mourning and grieving in the 1800s. Mourning attire, prints, hair jewelry and more will all be on display as we explore the complicated and strict world of Victorian mourning."

Collage Dance presents Let it Fall at Playhouse on the Square

On stage October 10 - October 12 | Details

"Let It Fall opens Collage’s Sweet 16 season with a stirring collection of contemporary works that embrace the beauty of release and the quiet power of becoming."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Kevin Thomas, Founding Artistic Director of Collage Dance Collective.

Joshua L. Peugh's Macbeth at Ballet Memphis

On stage October 10 - October 19 | Details

"This dynamic, minimalistic, 80-minute world premiere ballet uses contemporary dance to explore raw human psychology, revealing how ambition corrupts and power isolates. Returning to Ballet Memphis to create this innovative interpretation is Joshua L. Peugh, Founding Artistic Director of Dark Circles Contemporary Dance."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon about Peugh's contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy.

Brantley Ellzey – Reflection + Ritual + Refuge at The Galleries at Crosstown Arts

Opening Reception: Friday, October 10 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM | Event Details

"In Reflection + Ritual + Refuge, artist Brantley Ellzey weaves a world where repetition becomes remembrance, where reflection fractures into beauty, and where the quiet, persistent act of making becomes a form of resistance.

Across media and gesture, Ellzey explores how we survive—by circling back, by touching what’s been lost, by naming what others ignore."

Super Sabado: Dia de los Meurtos Community Workshop at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, October 11 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM | Event Details

"Interested in learning more about Dia de los Muertos? Join Cazateatro for a FREE workshop. Participants will learn more about the culture and traditions behind Dia de los Muertos. In particular, you'll have the chance to learn about and create the elements of a traditional ofrenda (altar) during this exciting workshop."

Monster Market 2025 Pop-Up Shop at The Medicine Factory

Opening Night: Friday, October 10 | 5:00 - 10:00 PM

Open through October 16 | Details

"There’s always something going on at Monster Market! Stop by to shop our crazy selection of maker-sourced spooky wares, art, and novelties — or drop in for any of our free events!"