Arts Agenda: Blues on Beale

at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Sunday, January 18 | 2:00 PM

"Discover the ultimate story of queer art, resistance, and love as Dr. Jeffrey H Jackson, author of Paper Bullets: Two Artists Who Risked Their Lives to Defy the Nazis, sheds light on the story of artists Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore. These artists, now known for their surrealist photos, led a quiet but effective campaign against the Nazis by sowing seeds of doubt and mutiny amongst soldiers."