Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: Blues on Beale

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published January 15, 2026 at 5:39 AM CST

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

International Blues Challenge
Beale Street | January 13 - 17
"The International Blues Challenge is the world’s premier blues competition, bringing emerging artists from around the globe to Memphis for an unforgettable week of music, discovery, and celebration on historic Beale Street. Presented by The Blues Foundation, the IBC showcases the next generation of blues talent—solo, duo, and band performers—competing for top honors, industry opportunities, and worldwide recognition."
learn more
Memphis Songwriters Series Hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart
at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | Thursday, January 15 | 7:00 PM
"Celebrate the art of songwriting and the inspiration behind the music with the Memphis Songwriters Series featuring Doug MacLeod, Jad Tariq, and Singa B at the Halloran Centre."
learn more
Peanut Butter & Jam: Music for Aardvarks Party
at Germantown Performing Arts Center | Saturday, January 17 | 10:30 AM
"Get ready to groove! We’re hosting a fun-filled Music for Aardvarks Party to help everyone shake off those winter blues. Miss Michelle will be leading this engaging music program designed for children aged 6 months to 5 years. Expect lots of sing-alongs, rhythm-making, opportunities for free-form dance, and exciting instrumental jams with shakers, drums, sticks, and tambourines."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with GPAC Director of Programming Emily Hefley about January highlights.
learn more
Blacksmithing I: Grill Utensils, BBQ Fork, and Steak Turner
at Metal Museum | Saturday, January 17 | 9:00 AM
"In this two-day workshop, students will explore the fundamentals of blacksmithing by forging a BBQ fork, a steak turner, and additional grill utensils if time allows. Techniques will include tapering, bending, twisting, hot cutting, chiseling, scrolling, upsetting, and finishing. Students should expect to leave with two functional kitchen utensils."
learn more
Art & Aperitifs: Paper Bullets and Queer Resistance with Jeffrey H Jackson
at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Sunday, January 18 | 2:00 PM
"Discover the ultimate story of queer art, resistance, and love as Dr. Jeffrey H Jackson, author of Paper Bullets: Two Artists Who Risked Their Lives to Defy the Nazis, sheds light on the story of artists Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore. These artists, now known for their surrealist photos, led a quiet but effective campaign against the Nazis by sowing seeds of doubt and mutiny amongst soldiers."
learn more

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement and Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
