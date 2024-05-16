© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: Stax docuseries preview and a celebration of three Louises

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published May 16, 2024 at 5:11 AM CDT

Blues, jazz, literary readings, and curated exhibitions can fill your weekend.

Opera Memphis presents La bohème at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Friday, May 17 & Saturday, May 18 | 7:30 PM

Event Details

Checking on the Arts: General Director Ned Canty talks about this postponed new production, the movement of the setting from 1830s Paris to 1915 Beale Street, and working with an all-Black cast, director, and conductor.

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. Preview at Crosstown Theater
Friday, May 17 | 7:00 PM

Event Details

Jumaane Smith: Louis! Louis! Louis! at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Saturday, May 18 | 8:00 PM

Event Details

Reception for Alicia Trout's UNDERSTORY at Brantley Ellzey's Summer Studio
Sunday, May 19 | 2:00 - 6:00 PM

Event Details

The Southern Literary Salon Series: The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver on Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Tabor Stage
Sunday, May 19 | 3:00 PM

Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Stephanie Shine, who is directing, discusses the show's presentation in an oral, dramatic setting.

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement &amp; Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
