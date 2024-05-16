Arts Agenda: Stax docuseries preview and a celebration of three Louises

Opera Memphis presents La bohème at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Friday, May 17 & Saturday, May 18 | 7:30 PM

Event Details

Checking on the Arts: General Director Ned Canty talks about this postponed new production, the movement of the setting from 1830s Paris to 1915 Beale Street, and working with an all-Black cast, director, and conductor.

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. Preview at Crosstown Theater

Friday, May 17 | 7:00 PM

Event Details

Jumaane Smith: Louis! Louis! Louis! at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Saturday, May 18 | 8:00 PM

Event Details

Reception for Alicia Trout's UNDERSTORY at Brantley Ellzey's Summer Studio

Sunday, May 19 | 2:00 - 6:00 PM

Event Details

The Southern Literary Salon Series: The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver on Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Tabor Stage

Sunday, May 19 | 3:00 PM

Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Stephanie Shine, who is directing, discusses the show's presentation in an oral, dramatic setting.

