Arts Agenda: Let the music of Elvis and the Mighty Wurlitzer organ guide you

Memphian Memories with Dave Hebler at The Circuit Playhouse

Onstage through Friday, August 16 | Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Courtney Oliver, Director of Special Events at Playhouse on the Square, who is hosting Memphis Mafia member and Elvis bodyguard Dave Hebler during Elvis Week.

Wurlitzer Silent Movie: Phantom of the Opera (1925) at Orpheum Theatre

Friday, August 16 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

Magic Carpet: On Your Toes with the Sugar Plum Fairy at Buckman Performing Arts Center

Saturday, August 17 | 10:00 AM | Details

rest, play, repeat. - Opening Reception at Sheet Cake Gallery

Saturday, August 17 | 5:30 - 7:30 PM | Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.