Arts Agenda: Let the music of Elvis and the Mighty Wurlitzer organ guide you
Take a trip back in time to legendary people and performances, or transport yourself to the Land of Sweets.
Memphian Memories with Dave Hebler at The Circuit Playhouse
Onstage through Friday, August 16 | Event Details
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Courtney Oliver, Director of Special Events at Playhouse on the Square, who is hosting Memphis Mafia member and Elvis bodyguard Dave Hebler during Elvis Week.
Wurlitzer Silent Movie: Phantom of the Opera (1925) at Orpheum Theatre
Friday, August 16 | 7:00 PM | Event Details
Magic Carpet: On Your Toes with the Sugar Plum Fairy at Buckman Performing Arts Center
Saturday, August 17 | 10:00 AM | Details
rest, play, repeat. - Opening Reception at Sheet Cake Gallery
Saturday, August 17 | 5:30 - 7:30 PM | Event Details
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.