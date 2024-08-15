© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: Let the music of Elvis and the Mighty Wurlitzer organ guide you

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published August 15, 2024 at 5:30 AM CDT

Take a trip back in time to legendary people and performances, or transport yourself to the Land of Sweets.

Memphian Memories with Dave Hebler at The Circuit Playhouse
Onstage through Friday, August 16 | Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Courtney Oliver, Director of Special Events at Playhouse on the Square, who is hosting Memphis Mafia member and Elvis bodyguard Dave Hebler during Elvis Week.

Wurlitzer Silent Movie: Phantom of the Opera (1925) at Orpheum Theatre
Friday, August 16 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

Magic Carpet: On Your Toes with the Sugar Plum Fairy at Buckman Performing Arts Center
Saturday, August 17 | 10:00 AM | Details

rest, play, repeat. - Opening Reception at Sheet Cake Gallery
Saturday, August 17 | 5:30 - 7:30 PM | Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Arts Agenda Local Events
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement and Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
