Arts Agenda: Adventures with Don Quixote; family-friendly Artoberfest

CHROMATIC at Arrow Creative

Thursday, October 3 | 5:30 - 7:30 PM | Details

"In this exhibit, we are merging the two worlds of sounds and color for a synergistic full-bodied experience that celebrates and explores the universal moods and truths of life."

De Aquí y de Allá: The Adventure at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education

Friday, October 4 | 7:30 PM | Details

"Accompany the courageous Don Quixote of La Mancha and his trusty sidekick, Sancho Panza, on an adventure full of fun, music, dance, culture and more."

V&E Greenline Artwalk at Kirby Station

Saturday, October 5 | 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Details

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Violet Reynolds O’Brien and Douglas Repetto about the 12th Annual V&E Greenline Artwalk

"Artwalk features local artists and craftspeople selling their items along the trail at Kirby Station on the corner of Tutwiler and Avalon."

Artoberfest 2024 at Off the Walls Arts

Saturday, October 5 | 2:00 - 10:00 PM | Details

"Join us at Off the Walls Arts for the annual family-friendly showcase of Memphis artists and musicians hosted by Fearless Dave and the Tsunamis. There’s live music, a costume contest, vendors, tons of activities, and a whole lotta fun."

Shout-Out Shakespeare Series at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Sunday, October 6 | 3:00 PM | Details

Checking on the Arts: Dan McCleary, Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Founder and Producing Artistic Director, talks about this year's play, The Comedy of Errors.

"This 90-minute, madcap romp is one of Shakespeare’s ever-popular adventures for all ages."

Mahogany Chamber Music Series: Sanctuary at Crosstown Arts Green Room

Sunday, October 6 | 2:30 PM | Details

"The opening season concert for the acclaimed returning Mahogany Chamber Music Series is an afternoon of music and poetry, which explores themes of identity, sisterhood, love, and redemption."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.