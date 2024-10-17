Arts Agenda: Discover fine arts throughout the city

Memphis International Piano Festival and Competition at University of Memphis

Thursday, October 17 - Saturday, October 19 | Event Details

"In its eighth year, the Memphis International Piano Festival and Competition exists to inspire our community and students to further their joy and love for the piano."

Repair Days 2024 at Metal Museum

Thursday, October 17 - Sunday, October 20 | Event Details

"Bring your metal items to the Museum this October to have them restored to their former glory. All proceeds raised during Repair Days help to support the Museum’s annual programming."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Metal Museum Communications Coordinator Kayla Wright about this big event on the banks of the Mississippi. He will broadcast live on WKNO 91.1 from the Metal Museum on Friday, October 18, from 12:00 - 4:00 PM.

RiverArtsFest at Riverside Drive

Saturday, October 19 & Sunday, October 20 | Event Details

"RiverArtsFest is the region’s largest and longest-running fine arts festival showcasing works from 200+ participating artists from around the Mid-South and across the nation."

OPENING RECEPTION: Native Son - Kevin A. Williams at Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis

Saturday, October 20 | 4:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"Kevin A. Williams better known by the art moniker WAK, his initials backwards, is an American painter and businessman from Chicago’s Southside. He is one of the most celebrated figurative storytellers of this era with his collection of paintings being the most widely circulated urban fine art series in the world."

