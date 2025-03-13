Arts Agenda: City stages welcome classical brilliance and comedic drama

BACKBONE at Artifacts Art Gallery

Friday, March 14 | 7:30 - 10 PM | Event Details

"This group show aims to highlight the rich cultural heritage and contributions of Black people to the world. Backbone is an exhibition that seeks to honor and illuminate the essential role of Black people — past, present, and future — as the strength and structure of societal evolution.

LoneTree Live presents DANCE NATION by Clare Barron at TheatreWorks @ The Evergreen

On stage through March 23 | Details

"DANCE NATION, a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama is a bold, funny, and deeply moving exploration of ambition, self-discovery, and the fierce world of competitive pre-teen dance."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Jamie Boller, who directs the production, and cast member Naiya Nolan-Dillard.

Double Vision: Abstract vs. Realism – Works by Sandra Horton and Becky McRae at WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety-One

Saturday, March 15 | 2:00 - 4:00 PM | Details

"This exciting exhibition combines Sandra Horton’s vibrant and colorful abstract paintings and Becky McRae’s photographs, many taken while traveling abroad. The sharp contrast between the two results in a visually stimulating display."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with artist Sandra Horton about the exhibit.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Scheherazade and Butterfly Lovers Concerto

Details

Saturday, March 15 | Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 16 | Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | 2:30 PM

"Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade brings the magic of One Thousand and One Nights to life, with lush orchestration and captivating violin solos. Timothy Chooi takes center stage in Butterfly Lovers Concerto, a poignant tale of love and tragedy, blending Western virtuosity with Eastern tradition."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.