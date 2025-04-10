© 2025 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: It's all about the stage

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published April 10, 2025 at 12:59 PM CDT

Featured: Spontaneous stories by Playback Memphis, and a story set in the Peabody Hotel by New Ballet Ensemble & School.

On Stage with Iris Collective: Homecoming at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Thursday, April 10 | 7:00 PM | Details

"Brothers Randall and Miles Goosby return to their hometown with their close friend and pianist Zhu Wang to present a concert of iconic chamber music works in an intimate, cabaret-style setting on the stage in the Highland Capital Performance Hall."

Schoolhouse Rock Live with Overton Park Shell On Wheels at Firefly Creative
Friday, April 11 | 4:00 PM | Details

"Firefly Creative and Shell on Wheels are teaming up to bring the magic of musical theatre to a neighborhood near you.

This one-night-only performance of Schoolhouse Rock Live! marks the first-ever theatre production on the Shell on Wheels stage—an exciting milestone for our Memphis’ music and arts scene!"

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group Presents The River Bride at TheatreWorks @ The Square
On stage through April 27 | Details

"Three days before a wedding, a handsome and mysterious man is fished from the Amazon River. Set once upon a time in a small Brazilian fishing village, The River Bride is a tale of true love, regret and two sisters who struggle to be true to each other and their hearts."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Monica Sanchez, Co-founder and Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, about their production.

Playback Memphis Presents Memphis Matters at TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church
Saturday, April 12 | 7:00 PM | Details

"Playback theatre thrives on spontaneous stories. At a Memphis Matters show, an audience member – the teller – shares a personal reflection or story, whether lighthearted, moving, or challenging. Our Ensemble then reenacts it with care, creativity, and compassion."

New Ballet Ensemble & School Presents SpringLoaded featuring Slaughter at the Peabody at Buckman Performing Arts Center
Saturday, April 12 - Sunday, April 13 | Details

"New Ballet boldly reimagines the classic Slaughter on Tenth Avenue, originally composed by Richard Rodgers. Under the direction of Maxx Reed, this production takes on a Memphis twist, transforming the story’s setting to the iconic Peabody Hotel."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks about the performance with Matthew Best, the Executive Director of New Ballet Ensemble & School, and Maxx Reed, the company’s Creative Director.

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement and Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
