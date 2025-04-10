Arts Agenda: It's all about the stage

On Stage with Iris Collective: Homecoming at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Thursday, April 10 | 7:00 PM | Details

"Brothers Randall and Miles Goosby return to their hometown with their close friend and pianist Zhu Wang to present a concert of iconic chamber music works in an intimate, cabaret-style setting on the stage in the Highland Capital Performance Hall."

Schoolhouse Rock Live with Overton Park Shell On Wheels at Firefly Creative

Friday, April 11 | 4:00 PM | Details

"Firefly Creative and Shell on Wheels are teaming up to bring the magic of musical theatre to a neighborhood near you.

This one-night-only performance of Schoolhouse Rock Live! marks the first-ever theatre production on the Shell on Wheels stage—an exciting milestone for our Memphis’ music and arts scene!"

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group Presents The River Bride at TheatreWorks @ The Square

On stage through April 27 | Details

"Three days before a wedding, a handsome and mysterious man is fished from the Amazon River. Set once upon a time in a small Brazilian fishing village, The River Bride is a tale of true love, regret and two sisters who struggle to be true to each other and their hearts."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Monica Sanchez, Co-founder and Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, about their production.

Playback Memphis Presents Memphis Matters at TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church

Saturday, April 12 | 7:00 PM | Details

"Playback theatre thrives on spontaneous stories. At a Memphis Matters show, an audience member – the teller – shares a personal reflection or story, whether lighthearted, moving, or challenging. Our Ensemble then reenacts it with care, creativity, and compassion."

New Ballet Ensemble & School Presents SpringLoaded featuring Slaughter at the Peabody at Buckman Performing Arts Center

Saturday, April 12 - Sunday, April 13 | Details

"New Ballet boldly reimagines the classic Slaughter on Tenth Avenue, originally composed by Richard Rodgers. Under the direction of Maxx Reed, this production takes on a Memphis twist, transforming the story’s setting to the iconic Peabody Hotel."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks about the performance with Matthew Best, the Executive Director of New Ballet Ensemble & School, and Maxx Reed, the company’s Creative Director.

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.