Arts Agenda: Festivals in the loop and on stage

Using Our Art to Tell Our Stories IV: We Remember Fort Pillow! at Withers Collections Museum & Gallery

On view through April 30 | Details

"The W E A L L B E Group Inc presents its first art-show, Using our Art to Tell Our Stories IV: We Remember Fort Pillow (What About Me)".

Art in The Loop 2025 at Ridgeway Loop Rd @ Briarcrest Ave

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27 | Event Details

"ArtWorks Foundation presents its 9th annual edition of Art in The Loop, the Art Festival in East Memphis, featuring works of Fine-Craft in metal, glass, wood, clay, & fiber, as well as 2-D disciplines. In addition to our juried artists market, you’ll also enjoy the fare of the town’s top food trucks, craft demonstrations and performances of classical music."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks to Greg Belz of ArtWorks Foundation.

The Stories of Scheherazade Lunchbreak Concert with Memphis Symphony Orchestra at Germantown Community Theatre

Friday, April 25 | 12:00 - 1:00 PM | Details

"Skillful musicians will whisk you away to the fantasy world of the 1001 Arabian Nights with selections from Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade Suite.

The audience will also be treated to storytelling as Annie Freres reads from Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves, Aladdin to Sinbad”.

PRIZM Benefit Concert : Supporting Music Education at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church

Saturday, April 26 | 1:00 - 2:30 PM | Details

"Join us for an inspiring evening of music as we come together to support PRIZM Ensemble’s Summer Camp! Your attendance and donations will help provide student tuition assistance, cover operational fees, and support guest artist hospitality."

Variations on a Theme: The Complete History of Opera: Part 1 at Opera Memphis HQ

Saturday, April 26 & Sunday, April 27 | Details

"Join us for a lighthearted dive into how Galileo’s dad and a bunch of other fancy-pants fellas in Florence completely failed at their artistic goals and accidentally created opera. Sort of.”

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty.

10-Minute Play Festival at Hattiloo Theatre

Thursday, April 24 through Sunday, April 27 | Details

"Hattiloo Theatre’s 10-Minute Play Festival is a short form theater event with all of the plays performed in its Black Box theatre. Each play is ten minutes or less and features some of Shelby County’s best theater talent – writers, actors, directors and crew!"

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.