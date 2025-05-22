Arts Agenda: Roman myths, chicken and biscuits, and a sunset symphony

Opera Memphis presents La Calisto at Playhouse on the Square

Friday, May 23 | 7:30 PM | Details

"Is it true love? Irresistible lust? Or maybe just indigestion? A jewel from the golden age of Venetian opera, this exuberant masterpiece mashes up multiple Roman myths, bending both gender and genre in a rollicking exploration of the human condition."

Stax Music Academy presents Mic Drop: A Songwriting Contest & Music Industry Meet-Up For Youth at Crosstown Arts Green Room

Saturday, May 24 | 1:00 - 4:00 PM | Event Details

"Don’t miss this opportunity to show what you’ve got, connect with industry pros, and get your music heard. Whether you’re stepping on stage or cheering from the crowd, Mic Drop 2025 is your front-row seat to the future of music."

CMOM World Music Day at Children's Museum of Memphis

Saturday, May 24 | 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM | Event Details

"Join the Children's Museum of Memphis for a day of fun, engagement, entertainment, and inspiration. The halls of CMOM will ring with music of all types – and all ages. From elementary-grade students to adult professional performers, children will have a chance to explore and engage and find the music that inspires them, that moves them, and that becomes a part of who they are."

Chicken & Biscuits at The Circuit Playhouse

On stage through June 1 | Details

"In this compelling story, can Baneatta and Beverly, two sisters at odds, set aside their differences to honor their father's memory?... Despite efforts by Baneatta's pastor husband to ease tensions, a shocking family secret revealed during the service forces the sisters to confront a truth that could either mend their fractured relationship or drive them further apart."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Curtis C. Jackson, Resident Company Member at Playhouse on the Square, who is directing the Regional Premiere of Chicken and Biscuits.

Orion Financial Free Concert Series ft. Sunset Symphony at Overton Park Shell

Sunday, May 25 | 7:30 PM | Event details

"The Memphis Symphony Orchestra returns to the Overton Park Shell for this annual community tradition featuring the sensational MSO Big Band. Bring your blanket and picnic basket for an unforgettable evening of music under the stars."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Scott Moore, Principal Trumpet of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and leader of the MSO Big Band.

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.