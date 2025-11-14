WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, November 14, 2025

— About 150 more members of the Tennessee National Guard could be coming to Memphis.

— Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Jeffery Bivens says Shelby County does not currently need more judges to handle the surge of arrests by the Memphis Safe Task Force.

— South Korea-based manufacturer Hyosung Hico announced it will invest an additional $157 million and create 240 new jobs at its U.S. headquarters in South Memphis.

— Design work for the new Regional One Health is about to begin as well as demolition of the old Commercial Appeal building that will be the center of the hospital’s new campus.

